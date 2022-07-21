Comerica Bank Sells 748 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 748 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 177.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 99.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $142.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.88. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.52 and a twelve month high of $211.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.20.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 266.91% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,014,631. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SLAB. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $208.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.13.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

