Comerica Bank Sells 8,102 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cerner by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Cerner by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Cerner by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Cerner by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cerner

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cerner Price Performance

CERN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cerner in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus downgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

CERN stock opened at $94.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.75 and a 200-day moving average of $93.53. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cerner Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

