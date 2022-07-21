Comerica Bank Takes Position in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 179,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.22% of Ranpak as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ranpak by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Ranpak in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 276,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Ranpak by 27.1% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACK shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $38.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Ranpak from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

Ranpak Stock Up 7.2 %

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Anthony Jones sold 29,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total value of $330,797.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 206,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,331,464.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PACK opened at $6.74 on Thursday. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $42.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $552.22 million, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.22.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a negative return on equity of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $82.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.83 million. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ranpak Profile

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers protective packaging solutions, such as void-fill protective systems that convert paper to fill empty spaces in secondary packages and protect objects under the FillPak brand; cushioning protective systems, which convert paper into cushioning pads under the PadPak brand; and wrapping protective systems that create pads or paper mesh to wrap and protect fragile items, as well as to line boxes and provide separation when shipping various objects under the WrapPak, Geami, and ReadyRoll brands.

