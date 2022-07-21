Comerica Bank Trims Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,119 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in ANSYS by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $350.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ANSYS from $339.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on ANSYS from $335.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $299.60.

ANSYS Stock Performance

ANSYS stock opened at $257.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.02, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $246.66 and its 200 day moving average is $290.35. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $225.92 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.26 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 23.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.18, for a total value of $204,944.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,223.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ANSYS Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.