Comerica Bank Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

