Comerica Bank Trims Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $3,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Price Performance
Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $86.39 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.25. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.26 and a fifty-two week high of $107.46.
iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)
- Exxon Mobil Leads The Oil Sector: Have Both Peaked?
- Get These 3 Juicy Dividend Yields While They Last
- These 3 Mega Caps are Bear Market Buys
- How Low Can DocuSign Stock Go?
- The Top-Rated Consumer Defensive Stocks With Yield Above 3.5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.