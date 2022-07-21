Comerica Bank Trims Position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Comerica Bank cut its position in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Korn Ferry worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KFY. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 41,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,162,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 444.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KFY opened at $63.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.57. Korn Ferry has a one year low of $51.08 and a one year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $721.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.98 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Equities analysts forecast that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

