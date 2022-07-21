Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Holdings Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,097 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBU. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Community Bank System by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Community Bank System by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Insider Activity

Community Bank System Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Sally A. Steele sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,741.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System stock opened at $65.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.67. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.94 and a 12 month high of $78.00.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $160.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.26 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Community Bank System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.04%.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

