Concorde Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,276 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $24,401,940,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,329,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,943 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $11,872,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after buying an additional 3,258,613 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on Microsoft from $375.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $365.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $262.27 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.85. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

