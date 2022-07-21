Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Coursera worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Coursera by 10.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 907,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,740 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Coursera in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Coursera by 26.6% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 65,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 13,852 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC raised its position in Coursera by 20.8% in the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Coursera in the fourth quarter valued at $193,539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COUR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Coursera from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Coursera in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Coursera from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Coursera from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Coursera from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.08.

In other news, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $660,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,897,387.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Coursera news, Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,420,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,917,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Shravan Goli sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $660,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,387.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 350,862 shares of company stock valued at $5,621,615.

Shares of NYSE COUR opened at $17.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.49. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.36 and a 1-year high of $43.78.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $120.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.64 million. Coursera had a negative return on equity of 21.91% and a negative net margin of 36.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

