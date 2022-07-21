CVA Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,631 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 1.3% of CVA Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Saban Cheryl grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1,041.7% in the fourth quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 274 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $262.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $260.22 and its 200 day moving average is $283.85.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.