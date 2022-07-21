D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $746,027,000 after buying an additional 560,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after buying an additional 298,927 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $699,566,000 after buying an additional 1,000,331 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter worth $508,995,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $73.08 on Thursday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $25.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.97.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet lowered D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.54.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.