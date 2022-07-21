Darlene Noci Sells 3,782 Shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) insider Darlene Noci sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $65,390.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Darlene Noci also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Darlene Noci sold 100 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,707.00.

On Thursday, July 7th, Darlene Noci sold 16,800 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total value of $295,848.00.

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $15.92 on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $40.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.16 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVL. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

