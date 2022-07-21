DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Albert D Mason Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.
DCP Midstream Price Performance
Shares of DCP stock opened at $31.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. DCP Midstream, LP has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $39.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.16.
DCP Midstream Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.44%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 90.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DCP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.
DCP Midstream Profile
DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.
