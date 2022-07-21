DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 1,100 Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Arvinas worth $1,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARVN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in Arvinas during the first quarter valued at $245,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Arvinas during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arvinas by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

ARVN opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.50 and a 200 day moving average of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 1.98. Arvinas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $108.46.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.35). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 326.72% and a negative return on equity of 29.38%. The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. Arvinas’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Arvinas, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Arvinas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.88.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

