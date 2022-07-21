DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 27,965 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 312.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,965 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,340,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,973,000 after acquiring an additional 82,305 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,401,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,576,000 after acquiring an additional 744,449 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter worth about $190,577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,660,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,350,000 after acquiring an additional 981,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,226,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 202,327 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLDR. B. Riley cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $96.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $106.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLDR opened at $66.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.46. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.01 and a 12-month high of $86.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Builders FirstSource

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.