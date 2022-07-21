DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,600 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,328.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.15. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.08 and a fifty-two week high of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 1.98.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.85). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.00% and a negative net margin of 973.48%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.24.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

