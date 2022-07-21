DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 9,682 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 32,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on MHK shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.62.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $131.31 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.96 and a twelve month high of $211.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average is $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

