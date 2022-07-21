DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 177,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 272,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares in the company, valued at $137,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IOVA stock opened at $12.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.47. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $27.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.05.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.00 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on IOVA shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $64.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

