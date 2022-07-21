DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Position in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,551 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Legend Biotech by 2,373.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000.

Get Legend Biotech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Friday, July 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Legend Biotech Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $48.11 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Legend Biotech Co. has a 12-month low of $30.75 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of -0.57.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.13. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 109.44% and a negative net margin of 295.68%. The firm had revenue of $40.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Profile

(Get Rating)

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Legend Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legend Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.