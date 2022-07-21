DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 183.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Upstart were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $672,150.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,702,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,333,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,969,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,550 shares of company stock valued at $5,861,619. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ UPST opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.79. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $310.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.13 million. Upstart had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 155.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
