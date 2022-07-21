DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 10,000 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMG. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Warner Music Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on WMG. TheStreet cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.85.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WMG opened at $28.32 on Thursday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 84.51%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.