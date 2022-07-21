DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 192 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in PerkinElmer by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 41,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,408,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in PerkinElmer by 463.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in PerkinElmer by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in PerkinElmer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,027,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.73.

PKI stock opened at $139.99 on Thursday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.13.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

In related news, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

