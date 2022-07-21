DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 23,946 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,346 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,946 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,350.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 64,796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 30,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 12,477 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 117,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 27,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on TPH shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

NYSE:TPH opened at $19.41 on Thursday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.05 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.