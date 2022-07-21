DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 33,282 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 312,264 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,564 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 90,125 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 44,451 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 52,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 59,821 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com lowered Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.15.

Kinross Gold Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $3.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.03. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

