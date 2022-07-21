DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 3,500 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.07% of Harmony Biosciences worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRMY. Valor Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $478,337,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 509,585 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 475,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,289,000 after purchasing an additional 287,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 436.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 158,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,761,000. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:HRMY opened at $53.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 0.35. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.09 and a twelve month high of $57.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98.

Insider Activity

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $85.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.77 million. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 69.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John C. Jacobs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $10,128,736.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,226,656.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 414,550 shares of company stock valued at $22,184,701 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HRMY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.83.

Harmony Biosciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.