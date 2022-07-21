DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 50,015 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 727.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,364,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JEF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $30.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.38. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.88 and a one year high of $44.47.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

