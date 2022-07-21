DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 5,473 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,910 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $19,005,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $1,083,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter worth $393,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNPR opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.55%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,471,226.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $177,815.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 874,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,981,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $191,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,471,226.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,494 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,982. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JNPR. Citigroup upgraded Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.27.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

