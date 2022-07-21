DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys New Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 99,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,234,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.11% of Knowles at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KN. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $423,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at about $598,000. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Knowles by 46.9% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 24,427 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Knowles by 5.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,204,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,937,000 after acquiring an additional 58,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Knowles by 3,753.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

KN opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $16.59 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

Knowles ( NYSE:KN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $201.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.18 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 17.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $1,466,224.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 528,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,995,636.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Knowles news, Director Cheryl L. Shavers sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $58,435.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,585.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 77,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total transaction of $1,466,224.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,590 shares in the company, valued at $9,995,636.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,898. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KN shares. TheStreet lowered Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

