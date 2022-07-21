DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Cuts Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 173,019 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,702,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,082,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905,368 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,143,709 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $127,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914,104 shares in the last quarter. Discerene Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 138.6% during the 4th quarter. Discerene Group LP now owns 5,681,336 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,899 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Western Union by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,487,728 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $169,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Western Union by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,429,917 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 885,273 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of WU stock opened at $16.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.91. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $15.30 and a twelve month high of $23.49.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 18.29% and a return on equity of 269.10%. Western Union’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.65.

About Western Union

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

