DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,673 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Roku by 156.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roku in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Roku

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.41, for a total transaction of $182,803.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,125.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,973 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $497,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,598 shares of company stock valued at $742,501. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roku Price Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Roku from $160.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Roku from $185.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Pivotal Research upgraded Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Roku from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.16.

Shares of ROKU stock opened at $96.08 on Thursday. Roku, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.63 and a 12-month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.04 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.33.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $733.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

(Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.