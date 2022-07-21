DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Burlington Stores by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,305,000 after buying an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,449,000 after acquiring an additional 189,954 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,223,000 after acquiring an additional 725,000 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $345,031,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,634,000 after acquiring an additional 319,849 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores stock opened at $152.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.86. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.28 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BURL. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of Burlington Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.89.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

