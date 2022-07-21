DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Holdings in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 43,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.08% of Insmed worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $767,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Insmed by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 409,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,147,000 after purchasing an additional 293,890 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 353,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000.

INSM stock opened at $23.84 on Thursday. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.04 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.18.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.36 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.20% and a negative net margin of 217.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.89) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,222,122.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Melvin Md Sharoky purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $344,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 262,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,081.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Insmed from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.67.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

