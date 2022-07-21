DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Decreases Stock Position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $1,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BJ. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,688.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total transaction of $998,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,231,688.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,502,469.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $69.77 on Thursday. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.03 and a 1-year high of $74.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

