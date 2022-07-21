DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,868 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in PTC by 0.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in PTC by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in PTC by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,070,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,390,689.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total transaction of $12,011,392.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $11,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

PTC stock opened at $110.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.13. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $153.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.89 and its 200 day moving average is $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of PTC from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.43.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

