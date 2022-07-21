DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.06% of Pacira BioSciences worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 420,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after buying an additional 86,256 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 230,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,844,000 after buying an additional 25,121 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Froimson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total transaction of $59,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $291,387.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Hastings sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total value of $30,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,844.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,505 shares of company stock valued at $3,369,804. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pacira BioSciences Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.86.

Shares of NASDAQ PCRX opened at $53.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.05 and a 1-year high of $82.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.06.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $157.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.08 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 15.17%. Pacira BioSciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Pacira BioSciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.