DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.78 Million Stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,972,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $16,742,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $16,524,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 368,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.82.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $99,680.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,379,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,865 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $52,085.70. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 55,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,317.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 5,483 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $99,680.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,407.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,447 shares of company stock valued at $189,750. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 0.73. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $28.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $115.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.22 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 40.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

