DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.83 Million Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 145,060 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in shares of PPL by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after buying an additional 68,070 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of PPL by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of PPL by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 42,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of PPL by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in PPL by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. 65.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.08 and its 200-day moving average is $28.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.88. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $19.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.75.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. PPL’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.88%.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

