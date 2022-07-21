DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 157.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 239.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ELAN. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director R David Hoover purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $20.56 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average of $24.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of -27.78, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $19.11 and a 52-week high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 7.65% and a positive return on equity of 6.61%. Elanco Animal Health’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

