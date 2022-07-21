DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Denali Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 414.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.32% of the company’s stock.
Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ DNLI opened at $36.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.35 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.67. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.24 and a 52 week high of $66.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have commented on DNLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Denali Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.88.
Denali Therapeutics Profile
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.
