DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $1.98 Million Stock Holdings in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 76.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Masimo were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Masimo by 3.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at $142,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Masimo by 36.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Masimo by 39.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in Masimo by 12.5% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,549,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Masimo from $205.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Masimo from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Masimo from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.60.

MASI opened at $138.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average of $159.78. Masimo Co. has a 52-week low of $112.07 and a 52-week high of $305.21.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $304.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

