DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.05 Million Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Cytokinetics worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 105,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after buying an additional 50,327 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Cytokinetics by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth about $555,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 3,287.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,489,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,969 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 168,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $431,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,637,335.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,487 shares of company stock worth $3,545,217 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $38.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.33 and a current ratio of 9.33. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $49.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 163.01% and a negative net margin of 396.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

