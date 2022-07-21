DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 113.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,301 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,278 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AN. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on AN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.00.

In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $989,430.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other AutoNation news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $989,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 695,150 shares of company stock valued at $80,503,559. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $122.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.31. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.39. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

