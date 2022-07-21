DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 201.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,404 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.07% of Greif worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Greif by 0.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Greif by 743.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 20,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 18,384 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Greif by 2.9% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Greif in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Greif by 7.7% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 74,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Bank of America upgraded Greif from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In related news, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GEF opened at $66.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Greif, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.68.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 28.42% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.19%.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

