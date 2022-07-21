DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CarMax by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,916,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,472,000 after buying an additional 4,207,817 shares during the period. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its stake in CarMax by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,327,000 after buying an additional 460,010 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in CarMax by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 511,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,594,000 after buying an additional 280,673 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $29,002,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,556,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,897,000 after buying an additional 196,926 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $96.61 on Thursday. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $15.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.72.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.05. CarMax had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KMX. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on CarMax from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarMax from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.89.

In related news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total value of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 18,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.06, for a total transaction of $1,647,457.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $454,207.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $324,552.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

