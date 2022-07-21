DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.38 Million Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in FMC by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 224.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Stock Up 1.0 %

FMC stock opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.39.

FMC Announces Dividend

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on FMC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $136.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Redburn Partners cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FMC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total transaction of $119,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.