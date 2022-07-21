DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Qualys were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Qualys by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,142,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Qualys by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $157,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total value of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,236,318.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $835,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,526 shares in the company, valued at $20,236,318.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 10,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,245 shares of company stock worth $8,121,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $128.79 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.01 and a 1-year high of $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.23.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

