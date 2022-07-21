DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.45 Million Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 224.6% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $8,303,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,270,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,179,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 390,000 shares of company stock valued at $39,726,180 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock opened at $92.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.02 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.25. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.31 and a 52 week high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 520.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

LYV has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.90.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

