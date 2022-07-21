DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2 Million Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,944.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,772,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,365,000 after buying an additional 1,713,851 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,439,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,619,000 after buying an additional 100,533 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 925,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,688,000 after buying an additional 325,132 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,955,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 560,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,244,000 after buying an additional 77,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQM opened at $88.76 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $115.76. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $2.7872 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $11.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. This is a boost from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 201.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $103.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.75.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

