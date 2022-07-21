DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Increases Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) by 132.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,958 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,499 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Thor Industries worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 23,947 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Thor Industries by 7.1% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 56,394 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management grew its position in Thor Industries by 33.7% during the first quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 33,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Magnolia Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at about $17,153,000. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH grew its position in Thor Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 102,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO opened at $86.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.73. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.36.

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Thor Industries to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.11.

In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.00 per share, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 14,225 shares of company stock worth $1,077,899 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

