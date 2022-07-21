DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating) by 71.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 168,250 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MDU Resources Group were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

MDU Resources Group Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE MDU opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.02. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.92 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

MDU Resources Group Dividend Announcement

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 49.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as operates 3,500 miles of transmission lines and 4,800 miles of distribution lines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.